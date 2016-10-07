George County pounces on D’Iberville’s mistakes

No. 10 George County capitalized on two second-half turnovers to rally past No. 3 D’Iberville 55-21.
The Warriors (4-3, 2-1) turned the ball over three times on four plays in the second half and the Rebels (4-3, 2-1) pounced.
After trailing for the entire game, George County jumped ahead 26-21 on a 34-yard touchdown from LaRaymond Spivery to Kaleb Gentry.
Following a D’Iberville interception on the next play, the Rebels marched down the field. Spivery and Gentry connected again, this time from 28 yards out.
The Warriors fumbled two plays later and the Rebels struck again, this time on a 30-yard touchdown from Spivery to Tyrese Fryfogle to push their lead to to 41-21.
Following the third fumble in four plays the Rebels pieced together a short six-play drive, capping it with a 2-yard touchdown run from J.J. Lawrence to go ahead 48-21.
D’Iberville built an early 14-6 lead on two 1-yard touchdown runs from quarterback Michael Kozlowski. Spivery had the Rebels’ lone first-quarter score on an 18-yard run.
The Rebels struck just before the half on a trick play. Spivery took the snap, flicked it backward to receiver Fisher Ray on his left. Ray then lofted a pass over the D’Iberville defense to Gentry for a 35-yard touchdown with 10 seconds remaining.
D’Iberville actually capitalized on a George County mistake early in the second half. Following a poor snap on a punt, Micah Booker fought his way into the end zone for a 6-yard score to put the Warriors ahead 21-13. The Rebels responded with an 11-play, 68-yard drive. Spivery hit receiver Dwan Williams for a 19-yard score to pull within one, 21-20.
Then the wheels fell off for the Warriors.
Ja’vion Riley scored the Rebels’ last touchdown in the final minute on a 2-yard run.
