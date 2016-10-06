Myles Brennan earns perhaps his biggest honor to date

Thursday was one of the biggest days of Myles Brennan’s young football career.
Standing in front of his family, classmates, teammates and coaches inside St. Stanislaus’ dining hall, Brennan was officially awarded his Under Armour All-American Game jersey.
After thanking those who helped him become one of the nation’s elite quarterbacks, the LSU commit’s mind drifted back to four years ago. He couldn’t help but think about how far he has come during his time with the Rockachaws.
“It’s flying by. I feel like yesterday I was a freshman on the sidelines next to Coach Con. (Bill Conides), giving signals to Tyler Allen,” Brennan said. “It’s crazy. I would have never ever thought this day would have presented itself, or to go out to Oregon or Los Angeles and be an Elite 11 finalist.”
Brennan is in the middle of another monster season for the No. 2 Rockachaws. Through six games, he has completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 1,934 yards and 21 touchdowns without an interception.
Heading into Friday’s game against Bay High, Brennan is already in possession of Mississippi’s record for career passing yards (13,090) and is five touchdowns shy of tying former SSC quarterback Dylan Favre for the state’s career touchdown record (144).
“There’s certain characteristics that you cannot coach. It’s obviously God-given ability. I think what separates him is how he approaches the game. He approaches it as a professional,” Conides said.
“This is ultimately what he wants to do and what he wants to be really good at. I think thirdly, it’s his ability to execute in games. A lot of quarterbacks look really good in shorts and a t-shirt, and can run through bags and throw a great ball, but ultimately can they can do that when the pressure is on?
“... He has proven to this point that he can totally do that.”
The 10th annual Under Armour All-American Game will be played Jan. 1, 2017 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
