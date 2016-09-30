Biloxi ends long region losing streak against Harrison Central

Biloxi ended its Region 4-6A frustration in dramatic fashion Friday night and spoiled Harrison Central’s homecoming.
The Indians struck for 17 second-half points in upsetting Harrison Central 24-14 at Earl Phillips Sr. Memorial Stadium, ending a 16-game losing streak in Region 4-6A play.
Trailing 14-7 at halftime, the Indians (3-3, 1-1) dominated the second half. Nick Ross’ 1-yard TD run tied the game at 14 with 9:28 left in the third quarter. Then backup quarterback Brodie King hit Tim Jones with a 22-yard TD pass with 1:55 left in the third quarter to give Biloxi the lead for good.
Kevin Martinez booted a 47-yard field goal with 7:02 left in the fourth quarter to give the Indians some needed cushion.
Meanwhile, the Red Rebels (3-3, 1-1) — who had 187 yards in total offense and 13 first downs in the first half — were held to just two first downs and 68 yards in total offense in the second half.
“I thought we deserved to win the game,” Biloxi coach Bobby Hall said. “I thought we clearly outplayed them. I’m proud of our football team. We had some tough things happen in the first half. Then we came out in the second half and really dominated the half.
“We broke a very long streak and I’m proud.’’
Biloxi’s last 4-6A region win came in 2013 with a 53-34 thumping of Hancock.
Jones, a 6-foot-2, 204-pound senior, caught 4 passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
Harrison Central jumped on top 7-0 when Tavis Williams hit Levi Myers with a 17-yard TD pass with 6:25 left in the first quarter. That TD pass came after Biloxi’s Tyler Price’s 75-yard fumble return on an abortive field goal attempt was waved off by an illegal procedure flag.
Biloxi answered as quarterback Tucker Thomas drove the Indians 67 yards in six plays. He hit Jones with a 35-yard TD pass to tie the game at 7 with 3:30 to go in the first quarter.
The Red Rebels regained the lead at 14-7 with 5:31 left before halftime on Williams’ 3-yard run, capping a 9-play, 43-yard drive.
Biloxi took the second half kickoff and drove 65 yards for the tying score. Thomas hooked up with Jones on a 35-yard pass to the HCHS 15 but was knocked out of the game on a late hit in the pocket. King came into the game for Thomas, and four plays later, Ross found the end zone on fourth-and-goal at the 1.
With Harrison Central facing a 10-point deficit with 3:42 left, Biloxi cornerback Jiles Bradford forced a Red Rebel fumble at the HCHS 16. Four plays later, Martinez came out and hit a 31-yard field goal but it was waved off on a roughing-the-kick penalty. King then took a knee two straight plays to run out the clock.
“It was exciting because it’s been a while since I made some big plays,’’ Jones said. “I’m glad we came out with the win. I’m happy. We were focused on the bus coming over here. The coaches put a great game plan together during practice this week and we came out here and played football.
Ross rushed for 81 yards on 20 carries for Biloxi while Keon Moore had 125 yards on 21 carries for HCHS.
Biloxi returns home next Friday to host Ocean Springs, the Indians first home game since Aug. 26. Harrison Central will host St. Martin.
Comments