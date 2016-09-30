LaRaymond Spivery, George County overpower Gulfport

George County pulled off its biggest Region 4-6A upset in a decade.
Quarterback LaRaymond Spivery had 411 total yards and accounted for four touchdowns as George County stunned Gulfport 36-14 on Friday night at Milner Stadium.
Spivery completed 30 of 48 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 142 yards and two more scores for the Rebels (3-3, 1-1 Region 4-6A). Tyrese Fryfogle had 13 catches for 122 yards and two scores.
“We knew it’d be a hard game,” Spivery said. “Every game we play, we’re an underdog. But when our offense is clicking, nobody can stop us.”
Sean Daniels’ 46-yard punt return for touchdown gave Admirals (3-3, 1-1) a 7-0 lead.
George County got within 7-6 after one quarter as Spivery hit Tyrese Fryfogle on a 27-yard TD pass. Gulfport blocked the extra point, keeping the Admirals ahead by one.
The Rebels grabbed a 13-7 lead as fullback Cole Contestable scores on 3-yard TD run with 9:54 left in half.
Twenty five seconds later, the Admirals took a 14-13 lead on Cleveland Ford’s 78 yard TD pass to Jalen Knight.
George County, however, closed the quarter with two touchdowns to grab a 26-14 halftime lead. The Rebels outscored Gulfport 20-7 in the second quarter.
Spivery scored on a 15 yard TD run and connected with Fryfogle on a 11-yard TD strike for a two score halftime lead. The Admirals never recovered.
“Anytime you go on the road and beat a quality opponent, it’s huge,” Rebels coach Matt Caldwell said. “It was a total team effort. The defense played great. LaRaymond and Tyrese lead our offense, but the offensive line did a great job.”
Eren Welford’s 20 yard field goal boosted the Rebels’ lead to 29-14 after three quarters.
Spivery’s two-yard TD run with five minutes left closed the game’s scoring.
