Pearl River Central falls short at Slidell

Winless Slidell pulled off a 21-14 win over Pearl River Central on Friday night.
Early in the first quarter, a sack in the end zone gave Slidell a safety and 2-0 lead.
Cameron Bishop scored and the Tigers (1-2) added another touchdown to lead 14-0.
“It was a messy field, messy night so it was hard for us to execute what we wanted to do,” PRC coach Larry Dolan said.
The Blue Devils struggled with a series of incomplete passes, before Cade Lee intercepted the ball at their own 7-yard line.
In the third quarter, both teams fought hard for momentum, but made no scoring plays.
The Blue Devils came back in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Wyatt Davis scored with 8:35 left, getting within 14-7.
Diante Lenoir caught an 18-yard TD pass from Davis with 5:36 left, tying the game at 14-14.
“We could have really folded there,” Slidell coach Larry Favre said.
The Tigers quickly rushed the ball down the field, with Tre Reed scoring the winning touchdown with 3:12 left in the game.
“You have to take victory, and I don’t know of any better circumstances…but for them to get back all the momentum to tie and then for us to come back and take victory,” Favre said.
“I don’t know of a more appropriate way for us to get our first win of the season. “I thought we grew well tonight defensively… I think these wins will make it better going into district.”
Dolan plans to work on his defense next week.
“I was pleased when we finally came back and made some plays late, it was just a little too late I think,” Dolan said. “We never got any flow tonight.”
