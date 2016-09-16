High School Sports

St. Martin, East Central combine to put up jaw-dropping numbers

HURLEY - The St. Martin and East Central football teams combined to put up up offensive numbers usually only seen in a video game Friday.

St. Martin (3-2) won 63-55 in a non-region contest that ended a two-game skid for the Yellow Jackets and gave fans their money's worth.

St. Martin senior quarterback Wayne Overman and his star senior receiver, Kalem Reddix, combined to put on a show via the air while East Central junior running back Tony Brown gashed the St. Martin defense all night for an impressive performance on the ground.

Overman completed 27 of 36 passes for 333 yards and seven touchdowns, a total that ties his career high. He also ran 15 times for 100 yards.

Overman found Reddix constantly throughout the night and he finished with 13 catches for 214 yards and a stunning total of six touchdowns.

"That was crazy," Reddix said. "I didn't know it was going to happen like that. We came out and worked hard, four touchdowns in the first half and two in the second."

Reddix doubled his season total in touchdown receptions, giving him 12 for the year.

Reddix caught his fifth touchdown of the game just 40 seconds in the second half, setting up the possibility of an even more mind-boggling total.

However, East Central kept fighting as well and showed that it could put up up big numbers as well.

Brown entered the night just 7 yards shy of 1,000 yards through four games and had his biggest performance yet. He ran 35 times for 401 yards and three touchdowns to set a new personal high for single-game yardage.

East Central (3-2) had 535 yards total on the ground and 617 total.

Jessie Bradley ran nine times for 57 yards and two touchdowns and Ryan Evans added eight carries for 63 yards and a score.

　

