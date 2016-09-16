Ocean Springs sets tone against Murrah in second quarter

The second quarter was all Ocean Springs needed to take control of its contest against Murrah.
The Greyhounds scored 20 second quarter points en-route to a 20-0 victory on Friday night at Hugh Pepper Field. The game was called with 11:43 left to play because of heavy rain and lightning that hit the area.
Quarterback Malcolm Magee passed for a touchdown and added another one rushing to lead the Greyhounds (3-1).
The Greyhounds overcame two red zone turnovers in a scoreless first quarter to pull away. Murrah (2-3) intercepted a pass in the end zone and recovered a fumble at its three-yard line.
“We came out and shot ourselves in the foot,” Ocean Springs coach Ryan Ross said. “We sputtered. To compete against the teams in Region 4-6A, we have to play clean football. We did some good things tonight, but we have to clean everything up.”
Magee’s 12 yard touchdown run two minutes into the second quarter gave the Greyhounds a 6-0 lead.
One minute later, Magee connected with wide receiver Austin Williams on a 50 yard touchdown play for a 13-0 lead.
Daveaunce Gaines’ four-yard TD run extended the Greyhounds’ lead to 20-0 at halftime.
Williams, a solid Mississippi State verbal commitment, wasn’t happy with his performance.
“We won, but we can’t be satisified,” Williams said. “We left three touchdowns on the field. I dropped a touchdown pass. Everytime I touch the ball, I expect to score.”
Ocean Springs has won three straight since its season-opening 45-10 loss to Brandon last month.
Aaron Stovall had an interception and fumble recovery for the Greyhounds, who held Murrah to 111 total yards. The Mustangs didn’t advance past Ocean Springs’ 45-yard-line.
James Jones
