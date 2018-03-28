Picayune's Braxton Lee is about to get his shot at the big leagues

Former Picayune and Ole Miss baseball star Braxton Lee has never played above Double-A, but he is about to get his shot in the big leagues.
Lee has been recalled from the minors by the Miami Marlins, placing him on the opening day roster for the 2018 campaign, according to Joe Frisaro of MLB.com.
The Marlins open the season at 11:40 a.m. Thursday, beginning a home series with the Chicago Cubs.
Lee, who also played at Pearl River Community College, saw his batting average take a major uptick last year. After hitting .209 in at Double-A in 2016, he hit .309 in 2017. He also set a career high in doubles last year with 21.
The Tampa Bay Rays traded Lee to the Marlins in the middle of the 2017 season, forcing him to split the campaign between the Montgomery Biscuits and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in the Southern League.
On a Marlins team that has been depleted by off-season trades, Lee will likely get his opportunities in the lineup this season.
