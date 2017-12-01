In this Nov. 18, 2017, file photo, Ole Miss coach Matt Luke looks at the replay of a play on the video board. Ole Miss learned the NCAA’s ruling and will have a two-year bowl ban, among other sanctions.
Ole Miss

2-year bowl ban among penalties handed to Ole Miss for NCAA infractions

By Scott Hawkins And Jeff Clark

December 01, 2017 09:08 AM

Ole Miss faces a 2-year bowl ban, multiple sources are reporting Friday morning, after the NCAA announced sanctions against Ole Miss’ infractions. The school will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to address the NCAA’s findings.

Other penalties include scholarship reductions, according to Steven Godfrey of SB Nation, who broke the news this morning.

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach is reporting that former head coach Hugh Freeze who resigned in July, also is facing penalties: “(Freeze). .. received a one-year show-cause penalty and two-game suspension from the NCAA for failure to monitor his staff. The penalties apply only for head coaching positions, and there would be no restrictions if Freeze takes a job as a coordinator or assistant,” Schlabach reports.

A years-long NCAA investigation resulted in 21 allegations, including 15 Level I violations, against Ole Miss’ football program,” according to the Clarion-Ledger.

ESPN also reports that former members of Freeze including David Saunders, Chris Vaughn, Chris Kiffin and staff member Barney Farrar will also be disciplined once the report is made public.

Gulfport native Matt Luke Luke took over as head coach of the Ole Miss football team on an interim basis when former coach Hugh Freeze abruptly resigned in July and he was named the permanent head coach earlier this week after the Rebels beat Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl last Saturday in Starkville.

At that time of his appointment, Luke called Ole Miss his “dream job,” as a former Rebels player. His brother, Tom, and father, Tommy, also played for Ole Miss.

You can follow the news live, as it unfolds, at sunherald.com.

Scott Hawkins: 228-896-2424, @ScottHawkins4

