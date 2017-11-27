Here’s how you can watch Ole Miss name Gulfport’s Matt Luke its head football coach

Ole Miss jumped onto the coaching carousel — albeit briefly — late Sunday when it announced it planned to remove the interim tag from Matt Luke’s title, making him the Rebels’ full-time football coach.
The news comes on the heels of a season where despite losing star quarterback Shea Patterson, the Gulfport native still managed to lead the Rebels to a 6-6 season and a 31-28 upset of Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving. Although achieving six wins would have made Ole Miss bowl eligible, the school previously announced a bowl ban stemming from the NCAA’s investigation into the Rebels’ football program.
Ole Miss will elaborate on its decision during an 11:30 a.m. press conference today at the Manning Center’s team meeting room. In addition to Luke, Athletics Director Ross Bjork and Chancellor Jeff Vitter will also be on hand.
The press conference will be streamed on WatchESPN.com and will also be broadcast on the SEC Network.
Luke originally took over the football team on an interim basis when former coach Hugh Freeze abruptly resigned in July. At that time Luke called Ole Miss his “dream job,” as a former Rebels player. His brother, Tom, and father, Tommy, also played for Ole Miss.
Luke played for the Rebels from 1995-1998 and returned the next season as a student assistant. From there, Luke coached at Murray State (offensive line; 2000-01), Ole Miss (OL, tight ends; 2002-05), Tennessee (OL, TE; 2006-07), Duke (co-offensive coordinator, OL; 2008-11) and Ole Miss (co-OC, OL; 2012-16).
