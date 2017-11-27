Ole Miss is holding a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Monday to announce Matt Luke as the Rebels full-time football coach.
Ole Miss is holding a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Monday to announce Matt Luke as the Rebels full-time football coach. Rogelio V. Solis AP
Ole Miss is holding a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Monday to announce Matt Luke as the Rebels full-time football coach. Rogelio V. Solis AP

Ole Miss

Here’s how you can watch Ole Miss name Gulfport’s Matt Luke its head football coach

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

November 27, 2017 09:56 AM

Ole Miss jumped onto the coaching carousel — albeit briefly — late Sunday when it announced it planned to remove the interim tag from Matt Luke’s title, making him the Rebels’ full-time football coach.

The news comes on the heels of a season where despite losing star quarterback Shea Patterson, the Gulfport native still managed to lead the Rebels to a 6-6 season and a 31-28 upset of Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving. Although achieving six wins would have made Ole Miss bowl eligible, the school previously announced a bowl ban stemming from the NCAA’s investigation into the Rebels’ football program.

Ole Miss will elaborate on its decision during an 11:30 a.m. press conference today at the Manning Center’s team meeting room. In addition to Luke, Athletics Director Ross Bjork and Chancellor Jeff Vitter will also be on hand.

The press conference will be streamed on WatchESPN.com and will also be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This story will be updated with the exact streaming link once it’s made available.

Luke originally took over the football team on an interim basis when former coach Hugh Freeze abruptly resigned in July. At that time Luke called Ole Miss his “dream job,” as a former Rebels player. His brother, Tom, and father, Tommy, also played for Ole Miss.

Luke played for the Rebels from 1995-1998 and returned the next season as a student assistant. From there, Luke coached at Murray State (offensive line; 2000-01), Ole Miss (OL, tight ends; 2002-05), Tennessee (OL, TE; 2006-07), Duke (co-offensive coordinator, OL; 2008-11) and Ole Miss (co-OC, OL; 2012-16).

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Matt Luke discusses his debut as Ole Miss' head coach

View More Video