Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State in oldest-running SEC baseball series

Ole Miss plays host to Mississippi State in its SEC series on Thursday night at Swayze Field.
MSU (16-10, 3-3 SEC) takes a four-game winning streak against in-state rival Ole Miss (16-9, 3-3 SEC).
Game 1 will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPN. Friday’s 6 p.m. contest will be nationally televised on the SEC Network. Saturday’s finale will be at 1:30 p.m. and on SEC Network plus.
The oldest-running SEC baseball series, MSU leads the all-time series 251-205-4, but Ole Miss holds a 99-94-2 advantage in Oxford.
MSU is in search of its first series win in Oxford since 2011, which would give the Bulldogs their first consecutive series win vs. Ole Miss since the 2002 and 2003 seasons.
Former East Central High standout Konnor Pilkington (2-3, 2.75 ERA) will start Game 1 against Ole Miss’ James McArthur (1-1, 1.77 ERA). Pilkington leads the SEC in strikeouts (53) and has struck out 33 in his last 20.2 innings pitched.
MSU hasn’t announced its pitching rotation for the series’ final two games. David Parkinson (4-1, 1.93 ERA) and Ryan Rolison (3-0, 1.80 ERA) will start games 2 and 3 for the Rebels.
MSU’s Brent Rooker leads the SEC in batting average (.427), slugging percentage (.885), on-base percentage (.521), RBIs (38), doubles (13), home runs (8), total bases (85) and stolen bases (14).
At the plate, Ole Miss is led by Colby Bortles. He leads the Rebels in batting average (.286), home runs (4) and RBIs (17).
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments