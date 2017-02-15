Ole Miss QB draws red flag from NFL teams

Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly was not invited to next month’s NFL Scouting Combine, league officials announced Thursday.
Off the field issues, including disorderly conduct in a nightclub incident two years ago, kept Kelly from landing an invite, according to Bleacher Report NFL Draft reporter Matt Miller.
Kelly, who attended the Senior Bowl last month while rehabbing an injured knee, planned to attend the March 3 through March 7 event.
The nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly told NFL.com’s Chase Goodbread last month “rehab has gone well enough to fully participate in combine.”
Kelly threw for 6,800 yards and 50 touchdowns over two seasons at Ole Miss. He led East Mississippi CC to a NJCAA national title and MACJC state championship.
The 6-foot-2 Kelly is considered a middle round in the NFL Draft, which will be held April 27-29 in Philadelphia.
