More cowbell! Journey band member shows some love for Mississippi State

It was a heart-breaker in Starkville. The Mississippi State Bulldogs had No. 2 Alabama on the ropes for most of the game on Saturday, Nov. 11. But the Crimson Tide scored 14 points late in the fourth quarter to get a 31-24 road win.
But there were no tears in Davis Wade Stadium after the game. In fact, fans of the Bulldogs decided to stage a giant sing-along to show their support for the team.
SEC Country reports that the fans in the stadium “created a memory” by joining together for a version of the 1981 Journey hit “Don’t Stop Believin.’”
The school’s official football Twitter account captured a video of the sing-along, with the requisite cowbells clanging along.
Never miss a local story.
Not the result we wanted, but we can say with pride that Saturday nights in StarkVegas are unmatched#HailState pic.twitter.com/D0VqhqJFMi— MSU Football (@HailStateFB) November 12, 2017
On Tuesday, the video caught the attention of one of the song’s authors, Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain.
Cain shared the video on his Facebook page.
In a previous interview with the Sun Herald, Cain discussed the ongoing popularity of the song and its message of hope.
“It was about a lot of the things Steve and I had been through in our lives,” Cain said. “We were giving people a little hope. We were both struggling. We were the “singer in the smoky room” in that song. We just wanted to roll the dice one more time — and we won with that one. We’re not always going to win, but hey, it doesn’t hurt to dream.”
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments