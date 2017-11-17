Mississippi State’s performance against Alabama is getting some national attention from some unexpected areas.
More cowbell! Journey band member shows some love for Mississippi State

By Jeff Clark

November 17, 2017 09:48 AM

It was a heart-breaker in Starkville. The Mississippi State Bulldogs had No. 2 Alabama on the ropes for most of the game on Saturday, Nov. 11. But the Crimson Tide scored 14 points late in the fourth quarter to get a 31-24 road win.

But there were no tears in Davis Wade Stadium after the game. In fact, fans of the Bulldogs decided to stage a giant sing-along to show their support for the team.

SEC Country reports that the fans in the stadium “created a memory” by joining together for a version of the 1981 Journey hit “Don’t Stop Believin.’”

The school’s official football Twitter account captured a video of the sing-along, with the requisite cowbells clanging along.

On Tuesday, the video caught the attention of one of the song’s authors, Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain.

Cain shared the video on his Facebook page.

In a previous interview with the Sun Herald, Cain discussed the ongoing popularity of the song and its message of hope.

“It was about a lot of the things Steve and I had been through in our lives,” Cain said. “We were giving people a little hope. We were both struggling. We were the “singer in the smoky room” in that song. We just wanted to roll the dice one more time — and we won with that one. We’re not always going to win, but hey, it doesn’t hurt to dream.”

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329

