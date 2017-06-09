East Central tight end ‘shuts it down’ after Mississippi State commitment

Brad Cumbest isn’t interested in listening to other schools.
The East Central senior tight end picked up a scholarship offer from Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen on June 4 and committed on the spot.
Mullen told him to take a couple of days and make sure it was the right thing to do.
On Wednesday, Cumbest called Mullen back to reaffirm his commitment.
“I feel like I’ve made my decision,” Cumbest said. “I’m done. I’ve shut it down.”
June 4 is a day that Cumbest won’t soon forget.
During a morning meeting in the office of Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze, Cumbest was informed that he had an offer on the table from the Rebels.
He left Oxford that day for a camp at Mississippi State hoping for a similar fate. Cumbest also met with Mullen in his office in Starkville, but there was no immediate offer.
“He said they were likely to offer, but he had to have a meeting with his staff to see what everybody thought,” Cumbest said.
Cumbest was on his way to a camp at LSU that night when he got the call from Mullen informing him that he did indeed have a scholarship offer waiting on him at Mississippi State.
“It was one of the best days of my life, honestly,” Cumbest said. “It was awesome.”
Cumbest called Ole Miss assistant Matt Luke, a Gulfport native, to inform him of his decision to commit to the Bulldogs.
“He didn’t really have a reaction,” Cumbest said. “He just congratulated me.”
Cumbest, who is a 6-foot-6, 243-pound tight end, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.75 seconds during the camp last week at Ole Miss. He caught 30 passes for 575 yards and six touchdowns in a run-heavy offense at East Central.
Cumbest also holds scholarship offers from Louisiana-Lafayette and Nicholls.
Patrick Magee
