Mississippi State upsets Baylor, earn first-ever women’s Final Four berth

Morgan William scored 41 points as Mississippi State beat Baylor 94-85 in overtime on Sunday to reach its first-ever Women’s Final Four berth.
The Bulldogs (33-4) will face the winner of UConn and Oregon in the Final Four on Friday night in Dallas.
“How bout them Dawgs!” MSU coach Vic Schaefer told ESPN’s Kaylee Hartung after the game.
MSU needed a big game from All-SEC performer Victoria Vivians and the junior delivered. She finished with 24 points, six rebounds, six assists.
Teaira McCowan finished with 10 points.
MSU led 21-19 after one quarter and 43-40 at halftime. Each time Baylor made a run, the Bulldogs answered with clutch shooting from William and Vivians.
The game had 24 lead changes.
MSU gained a two-possession lead on William’s 3-pointer from the left corner with two minutes left in overtime to give the Bulldogs an 85-81 lead.
William was named Regional MVP. Vivians and McCowan named to all-tournament team.
Two former Sun Herald girls’ basketball players of the year — Harrison Central’s Jazzmun Holmes and Ameshya Williams of West Harrison— each shined during the NCAA Tournament. Holmes scored 14 points against DePaul in the second round. Williams scored 15 against Troy in round one.
MSU set a program record for wins in a single season.
