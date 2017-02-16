First things first: Biloxi’s Cody Brown facing position change at MSU

Cody Brown has been a mainstay in the outfield for Mississippi State.
It appears that may change.
Change, as it turns out, has been a big storyline in Starkville this offseason and the redshirt senior from Biloxi looks like he’ll be headed to a new position in 2017.
Long-time coach John Cohen traded the dugout of Dudy Noble Field for the suites as the Bulldogs’ new athletic director. With the move, MSU hired LSU’s Andy Cannizaro.
Even before the coaching change, Brown had been tinkering with second base. Now, however, he appears to be full-speed ahead as a first baseman. It’s a first for the former Indian who grew up as a shortstop before transitioning to the outfield at MSU in 2014.
Brown acknowledged it has taken time to get acclimated to the infield once again, but he’s feeling more and more comfortable at first base with every passing day.
“In high school I played shortstop so it hasn’t been too hard,” Brown said after Tuesday’s practice. “I have a history of playing in the infield. It has been a work in progress getting back into the swing of things, but I think with the amount of work I’ve put in, along with Coach Cannizaro’s help, I’ve really settled in over there.”
Cannizaro’s confidence
During MSU’s media day, the Bulldogs’ new skipper spoke highly of Brown’s potential at first base. Facing a possible pinch in the outfield, Cannizaro was looking for ways to keep his veteran in contention for playing time and eventually landed at first base. With Opening Day only a few days away, Cannizaro said Brown and Cole Gordon have had a healthy competition at first.
“I have a big comfort level with Cody because he’s been through this league. He’s a veteran in college baseball and gives us competitive at bats every single day,” Cannizaro said Saturday. “He has a leadership ability as well so hopefully those guys are going to get some playing time over at first base.”
Cannizaro later added that just because one player opens the year at first doesn’t mean he’ll finish 2017 there.
“With that being said, college baseball has a long season. We can have all these thoughts on how your team is going to be opening night, but then its always an ongoing battle,” Cannizaro said. “Players are always looking to get an opportunity to help your team win. And there’s going to be guys that get off to slow starts and there are going to be guys that get opportunities. College baseball goes that way every year.
“Someone that you’re not anticipating being a big presence on your team, ultimately comes out and surprises everybody. Then once the year is over you’re always saying, ‘man am I happy that guy had that type of year for us’. Everyone is going to get an opportunity to give back to the team. Like I said, it’s a competition. Go wild. Win the job. Keep the job. Do everything you can to help Mississippi State win as many games as possible.”
With that in mind, Brown said Friday’s 4 p.m. opener against Texas Tech should be interesting.
“I’m not really sure where the pieces of the puzzle fit in yet until Friday rolls around,” he said. “Wherever I am, whether that be first base, second base, outfield, or anywhere, I’m going to do everything I can to help my team win. That’s exactly what I’m going to do.”
Statistically speaking
Brown has been a reliable hitter for Mississippi State with a career .272 batting average. In 141 games, Brown has built a .390 on-base percentage with a .409 slugging percentage. He also has 20 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 45 RBIs with 11 stolen bases. In his time in the outfield, Brown has recorded 147 putouts against just two errors.
Last season, Brown hit .241 with seven extra-base hits and 13 RBIs.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Mississippi State schedule
In Starkville
TV: SEC Network+
Radio: 1490 AM, 1640 AM
Friday
Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Western Illinois, 4 p.m.
Sunday
Western Illinois, noon
Texas Tech, 3 p.m.
Comments