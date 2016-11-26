Mississippi State cracks Ole Miss early in Egg Bowl

Defense was predictably absent for Saturday’s 89th edition of the Battle of the Golden Egg.
Ole Miss’ defense was among the nation’s worst for most of the season. The “Landshark” defense didn’t show improvement after the Rebels announced before the game that long-time defensive coordinator Dave Wommack was retiring.
Visiting Mississippi State gashed Ole Miss’ defense time and time again at Vaught-Hemingway, blitzing the Rebels for a 55-20 victory.
The win snapped Ole Miss’ two-game winning streak in the series.
Following a 24-yard field goal by Gary Wunderlich, MSU (5-7, 2-6) responded with a 16-yard touchdown run by Aeris Williams. It was just the start of a huge game for MSU’s huge rushing attack. Although MSU missed the PAT – and Ole Miss countered with a 19-yard touchdown from Shea Patterson to Damor’ea Stringfellow – the Bulldogs jumped ahead for good on their next possession. Nick Fitzgerald threw a short pass to his left to Donald Gray, who picked up a couple blocks and bulldozed a defender while lunging for the end zone. Gray’s score put MSU ahead 13-10.
A 13-yard touchdown run from Williams and a 24-yard pass from Fitzgerald to Malik Dear pushed MSU’s lead to 27-10.
Ole Miss (5-7, 2-6) scored twice more, on a 25-yard pass from Patterson to Stringfellow and a 38-yard field goal, to pull the score to 27-20 at halftime.
MSU continued its domination in the second half.
On fourth down, after Ole Miss was stuffed on its own fourth down in Bulldogs’ territory, Fitzgerald connected with Fred Ross over the middle. MSU’s receiver made it to the visitor’s sideline, picked up a block and raced 38 yards for the touchdown. Fitzgerald broke free on MSU’s next possession for a 61-yard score, extending the Bulldogs’ lead to 41-20.
Mississippi State scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter, closing out the scoring.
With the win, MSU kept its bowl hopes alive. Although the Bulldogs don’t have the usual requirement of six wins, they can qualify if there’s not enough teams to fill the required bowl allotment.
Check back at SunHerald.com for more on the Egg Bowl.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments