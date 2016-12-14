Here’s WR Brandon Martin’s SEC West school of choice

Call all the Hogs and let ‘em know Brandon Martin is going to be a Razorback.
The Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College receiver told the Sun Herald on Wednesday he plans to sign with Arkansas at his home in Monroe, Louisiana, on Thursday.
“I’m just going to check with my parents one more time and do a little more research, but as of now I’m going to Arkansas. I think it’s the best fit for me,” Martin said shortly after MGCCC’s signing ceremony. “I can really see myself playing there for the next two or three years. I have a good relationship with the coaches, coach (Michael) Smith especially, being from New Orleans; he grew up three blocks from my dad.”
Martin later clarified: “It’s official that I’m going there. I’m just going to sign tomorrow.”
The Bulldog receiver ultimately chose Arkansas over finalists LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn.
Martin had connections to two of the programs, having signed with LSU out of high school and briefly committed to Auburn early in the season before rescinding his commitment.
Along with MGCCC teammate and fellow Razorback signee Jonathan Nance, the Hogs are adding plenty of size to their receiving corps. Martin is listed at 6-foot-4 and expects provide a big-play threat to balance the Razorbacks’ run-first approach.
“With them running the ball, it’ll leave me one-on-one with a DB who is smaller than me so I’ll have the advantage,” Martin said.
Martin finished his freshman season at Gulf Coast with 23 receptions for 327 yards and four touchdowns.
“I have a great jumping ability, speed, have some good hands and I’m quick in and out of my breaks,” Martin said, asked for a scouting report of his ability. “I’ve been working out every night since the last game of the season so I can better myself because the SEC, that’s another level.”
Impressed with Starkville
Martin actually visited Starkville this weekend and came away impressed, vaulting the Bulldogs into the group of finalists.
“I really liked Mississippi State,” he said. “I didn’t know (what to expect at MSU), because I’d only been up there over the summer for a camp. I didn’t really feel it then, but once I got on campus for an official they really showed me a good time.”
Martin added LSU “came out of nowhere” after Ed Orgeron was named the head coach, convincing him to take a visit to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Martin, who sat out during the 2015 season, will have three years to play at Arkansas.
Players have until Jan. 15 to sign during the current signing window.
