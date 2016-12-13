Gulf Coast’s Isaiah Buggs makes commitment just before signing day

One of the top junior college athletes in the 2017 signing class has made his decision.
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College defensive end Isaiah Buggs announced on Twitter Tuesday that he has committed to Alabama.
A Ruston, Louisiana, native, Buggs was long thought to be a LSU lean but recently began to lean toward Alabama. Nick Saban was among a long list of head coaches who visited Perkinston in the last couple of weeks and Buggs visited Alabama last weekend.
Buggs, normally very active on Twitter, posted a statement:
God is Good pic.twitter.com/jN79eFIeo8— Isaiah Buggs (@BigPooh_91) December 13, 2016
“...I have decided to take my talents to The University of Alabama .... ROLL TIDE,” the statement read.
He later acknowledged his homestate school of LSU.
“Thank you for the opportunity to play in my home state. This process was hard to make, but I will pursue my degree and compete for a national championship with the Alabama Crimson Tide,” he wrote. “Just want everyone to understand how hard this decision was to make. Without having a complete coaching staff ready to roll, my family and I made the decision to go to Alabama.”
Auburn and Ole Miss were among other finalists for Buggs’ signature.
Buggs was a disruptive force at Gulf Coast. As a sophomore this season, the 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive end led Gulf Coast in tackles with 75. Receiving constant special attention from the opposition, Buggs still managed to record 3.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.
247Sports’ composite rankings listed Buggs as the nation’s fourth-best junior college prospect and the top defensive end.
Buggs can make his commitment official when the JUCO signing period opens on Wednesday.
