Gulf Coast, Pearl River well represented on MACJC All-South teams

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Pearl River Community College landed 14 players on the recently released MACJC All-South Division Teams.
Gulf Coast has seven players on the first team, including defensive end Isaiah Buggs, linebacker Reggio Dean, defensive back Vaughnte Dorsey, offensive linemen D’Marcus Hayes and Rishard Cook, returner T’Rod Daniels and kicker Josh Rowland. Dean was named a defensive MVP, while Hayes earned the same honor for the linemen. Former Hancock standout Carson Jordan and receiver Lester Wells were named to the second team.
In addition to rushing for 765 yards and seven scores, Daniels, a Southern Miss commit, also recorded 212 yards as a kick returner. Rowland converted 9 of 12 field-goal attempts with a long of 44 yards. He accounted for 59 points. Defensively, Buggs, Dean and Dorsey accounted for 75, 58 and 44 tackles respectively. The three also combined for 8 1/2 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. Jordan made 39 tackles with two sacks. Wells led MGCCC with 33 receptions and 328 yards receiving. He also caught three touchdowns.
PRCC
Pearl River’s five representatives on the second team included former Pascagoula standouts Matthew Eaton and Randy Hogan, in addition to George County’s Tyler Jack. Offensive linemen Kelton Brown and Willie Terrell also made the team.
Eaton, a receiver who’s committed to Iowa State, led PRCC with 37 receptions, 392 yards and two touchdowns. Hogan, a linebacker who’s committed to Louisiana Tech, recorded 98 tackles with three sacks. Jack is a Troy commit who recorded 45 total tackles, two interceptions and 12 pass breakups.
