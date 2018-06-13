Southern Miss' All-American ace picks up his most prestigious honor yet

After being overlooked for the Golden Spikes and Dick Howser awards, Nick Sandlin added his most impressive award yet to his trophy cabinet on Wednesday.

The Southern Miss right-hander was named the National Pitcher of the Year by Perfect Game/Rawlings following an outstanding junior campaign.

This marks the first time that a USM player has been named a national pitcher of the year.

After making the switch from the bullpen to starter, Sandlin put together a nearly flawless season as a junior. He finished 10-0 with a 1.06 ERA in 15 starts, striking out 144 and walking 18.

Sandlin finished the season as the nation's leader in ERA, allowing 12 earned runs in 102 1/3 innings.

The Georgia native was also named the the winner of the 2018 Ferriss Trophy, which goes to Mississippi's top college baseball player, and the Conference USA Pitcher of the Year.

Sandlin finished his career with a record of 23-5, an ERA of 1.70 and 20 saves. He struck out 268 batters and walked 67 in 199 2/3 innings.

He will soon begin his professional career after being selected in the second round of the MLB Draft by the Cleveland Indians.