Southern Miss hits the Coast for its latest offer. Here’s what the dynamic junior had to say.

T.Q. Newsome gave his parents a call while they were at the gym Monday night to let them know he picked up another FBS offer, but he left out one small detail.
“I just told them I had an offer, but I didn’t tell them who from,” Newsome said with a laugh. “I’m playing with them a little bit. They’re rushing home, mad at me. They’ll fly home and talk to me about it.”
Newsome’s parents will be happy to know that the Gulfport junior’s newest offer hits close to home with Southern Miss becoming the third FBS program to offer the 6-1, 215-pound athlete.
Newsome battled through a couple of injuries during his junior season, but he proved himself to be one of the most dynamic offensive players on the Coast. After playing running back as a sophomore, he made the move to quarterback last year and threw for 633 yards and four touchdowns while running 135 times for 916 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Never miss a local story.
Brock Hays, a new member of the USM staff on offense, was the coach who gave Newsome the good news on Monday.
“It means a lot just to know that it’s another opportunity to play Division 1 football at a good university,” he said. “It makes me happy. I’m blessed for the opportunity.”
Newsome’s other two offers are from Kansas and South Alabama.
At his size, Newsome could play a variety of positions on both sides of the ball. At the moment, he seems most likely to line up as a running back in college.
Newsome isn’t entirely sure where he will play on the college level.
“That’s a hard one. Honestly, I don’t know,” he said. “I see myself as more of a running back, but it’s whatever I can do to get on the field and it doesn’t matter to me. I’m not really picky.”
According what he’s heard from USM head coach Jay Hopson and Hays, it seems that they want him on offense.
The Southern Miss offer comes just prior to an official visit to the Hattiesburg campus this upcoming weekend.
“Getting this offer adds some excitement to my visit,” Newsome said.
With Hattiesburg being a short drive away, Newsome does like the idea of playing college football close to home.
“I do like the idea of having the opportunity to only be an hour away,” he said. “Being close to home, that’s a big thing for me.”
Newsome is coming off a visit to Vanderbilt this past weekend and he left Nashville impressed with what the Commodores had to offer.
“It was nice,” he said. “I’ve been talking to a coach up there and I finally got the opportunity to ride up there and see the facility. It was nice. They showed me a lot of love, a lot of appreciation. They have a great campus, a great atmosphere.”
Newsome decided to give up baseball this year so that he could focus on his senior year of football. He is still running track and is a member of the 4x100 squad.
“I’ve been really dedicated in preparing my body for this upcoming season,” he said. “I just want to be the best I can be my last year.
“At the end of the season, I weighed 205. I just weighed in this past weekend at Vanderbilt and I was at 215. I’ve picked up good weight, good muscle.”
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
Comments