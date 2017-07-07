USM introduces Ostrander as assistant coach

Southern Miss introduced Christian Ostrander as assistant coach on Friday.
Ostrander also coached at Gulfport High in 2007 and 2008, as well as Jones County Junior College.
“His experience at the collegiate level and his proven success to teach and develop young student-athletes both as men and players made this hire easy,” said Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry.
“The history he has in Mississippi, both as a player and as a coach, allows for us to strengthen our networking in the recruiting world. Christian is a humble man who exhibits tremendous character and integrity which is important to me and this program. He has an outstanding work ethic and passion that will radiate to both our current and future players.”
“The history he has in Mississippi, both as a player and as a coach, allows for us to strengthen our networking in the recruiting world.”
Ostrander replaces Michael Federico, who took the head coaching job at Louisiana-Monroe. Ostrander will serve as the team’s pitching coach.
He comes to Southern Miss after spending the last two seasons at Louisiana Tech as their associate head coach and pitching coach. During those two years, the Bulldogs posted a 78-40 record and went to one NCAA Tournament.
“It is a very humbling, exciting time for me on a personal level with baseball and what I have always thought of this program and Coach Berry, Coach Caillet and Coach Federico when he was here,” said Ostrander.
“I have had a lot of respect for this program and familiarity because of my time spent down in south Mississippi. But more importantly, it has turned into a great excitement for my family and that is very important. They feel like that is home and so we are excited to get back.”
Comments