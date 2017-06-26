Southern Miss pitching coach Michael Federico talks to players during their C-USA tournament game against Louisiana Tech at MGM Park in Biloxi on May 25.
Southern Miss pitching coach Michael Federico talks to players during their C-USA tournament game against Louisiana Tech at MGM Park in Biloxi on May 25. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com File
Southern Miss pitching coach Michael Federico talks to players during their C-USA tournament game against Louisiana Tech at MGM Park in Biloxi on May 25. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com File

Southern Miss

Report: Southern Miss assistant to become ULM head coach

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

June 26, 2017 12:22 PM

Southern Miss coach Scott Berry will have a spot to fill on his staff, according to Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com.

USM pitching coach Michael Federico is set to take over as the new head coach at Louisiana-Monroe, Rogers reported Monday.

The USM pitching staff showed steady progress under Federico after he was hired as the program's pitching coach in 2010. The Eagles had a staff ERA of 4.16 this year, helping set a school mark in wins with a final record of 50-16.

Federico is a former Golden Eagle player, competing under Hill Denson from 1995-97. He worked as a graduate assistant at USM under Corky Palmer from 1998-99 before becoming the head coach at Meridian Community College and an assistant at Memphis.

Federico would replace Bruce Peddie, who went 12-43 this season at ULM.

Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Southern Miss ground game gets rolling

Southern Miss ground game gets rolling 1:44

Southern Miss ground game gets rolling
Shannon Dawson yuks it up with media at Southern Miss 1:34

Shannon Dawson yuks it up with media at Southern Miss
Jay Hopson, Shannon Dawson break down Southern Miss QB battle 2:26

Jay Hopson, Shannon Dawson break down Southern Miss QB battle

View More Video