Report: Southern Miss assistant to become ULM head coach

Southern Miss coach Scott Berry will have a spot to fill on his staff, according to Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com.
USM pitching coach Michael Federico is set to take over as the new head coach at Louisiana-Monroe, Rogers reported Monday.
The USM pitching staff showed steady progress under Federico after he was hired as the program's pitching coach in 2010. The Eagles had a staff ERA of 4.16 this year, helping set a school mark in wins with a final record of 50-16.
Federico is a former Golden Eagle player, competing under Hill Denson from 1995-97. He worked as a graduate assistant at USM under Corky Palmer from 1998-99 before becoming the head coach at Meridian Community College and an assistant at Memphis.
Federico would replace Bruce Peddie, who went 12-43 this season at ULM.
