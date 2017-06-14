Tigers select Southern Miss’ Dylan Burdeaux in MLB Draft

Southern Miss senior first baseman Dylan Burdeaux became the third USM player to be selected in the MLB Draft on Wednesday.
Burdeaux, who went undrafted as a junior, was picked in the 20th round as the 605th overall selection by the Detroit Tigers.
Burdeaux was named the Conference USA Player of the Year this season after batting .337 with 12 homers and 69 RBIs. He finished the regular season as the nation's leader in hits and finished with 102 in 303 at-bats.
Two USM players were selected on the second day of the draft on Tuesday. Junior pitcher/third baseman Taylor Braley was picked in the sixth round by the Miami Marlins and junior left-hander Kick McCarty was scooped up by the Cleveland Indians in the seventh round.
