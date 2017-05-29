Southern Miss set for ‘insane’ regional with Mississippi State, South Alabama

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:08 USM survives CUSA elimination game against Louisiana Tech Pause 1:44 Taylor Braley hits walkoff HR to lift Southern Miss 1:49 Jackson County doctor is offering concierge medical service 0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 2:22 Rain does not dampen Memorial Day observance 3:49 George Cumbee keeps Biloxi National Cemetery beautiful 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 1:13 New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 0:25 Ocean Springs gradates cross the stage 2:26 Biloxi clinic helps under-insured and uninsured Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Southern Miss beat Charlotte 6-5 Saturday to stay alive in the C-USA tournament in Biloxi. Patrick Magee pmagee@sunherald.com

