Southern Miss, Tulane announce four-game agreement in football

Regional rivals Southern Miss and Tulane will be squaring off plenty in the coming years.
The two schools announced a four-game agreement Thursday.
The series will begin Sept. 12, 2022 at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium. The series will head to Hattiesburg Sept. 16, 2023.
After a short break, the home-and-home series will resume Sept. 26, 2026 at Tulane before wrapping up Sept. 11, 2027 in Hattiesburg.
USM and Tulane first played in 1979, with the Golden Eagles holding a 23-7 series advantage.
