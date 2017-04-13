Southern Miss

April 13, 2017 12:18 PM

Southern Miss, Tulane announce four-game agreement in football

By Patrick Ochs

Regional rivals Southern Miss and Tulane will be squaring off plenty in the coming years.

The two schools announced a four-game agreement Thursday.

The series will begin Sept. 12, 2022 at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium. The series will head to Hattiesburg Sept. 16, 2023.

After a short break, the home-and-home series will resume Sept. 26, 2026 at Tulane before wrapping up Sept. 11, 2027 in Hattiesburg.

USM and Tulane first played in 1979, with the Golden Eagles holding a 23-7 series advantage.

