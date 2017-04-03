Southern Miss offers young Harrison Central standout lineman

When asked to describe himself as an offensive lineman, Harrison Central sophomore Bryce Ramsey had a short, simple reply.
“I’m nasty,” he said Monday said with a slight laugh.
Ramsey picked up his third Division I football offer on Monday with Southern Miss becoming the latest school to step up to the table. USM joins Memphis and Jackson State in pursuit of Ramsey.
Ramsey is a 6-foot-1 ½, 315-pound offensive lineman who has seen his stock rise following a strong sophomore campaign. He helped pave the way for junior running back Keon Moore, who rushed 223 times for 1,775 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2016.
Ramsey hopes to help Moore improve on those numbers in 2017.
“I’m really looking forward to that,” Ramsey said. “That’s my like my brother. I just love blocking for the man. He’s a great athlete.”
Ramsey played center exclusively in 2016, but the Harrison Central coaches plan to give him a look at left tackle this spring.
Ramsey believes his future is at center.
“I love the position because I love coaching my O-line and doing the leading and most of the talking,” he said.
Ramsey has gotten significantly stronger while working in the powerlifting program at Harrison Central. His squat has jumped from 610 pounds to about 790.
The USM staff informed Harrison Central head coach Casey Cain Monday that Ramsey has an offer to play for the Golden Eagles.
“I’m just excited,” he said. “I went up there last year. I like the facility and I liked the environment. I’m looking forward to going up there this semester and putting in the work.”
Ramsey plans to attend summer camps at a handful of schools before his junior year, including USM, Georgia, LSU, South Alabama and Auburn.
Ramsey has plenty of time to make his decision and he said Monday he plans to make his commitment during his senior year.
