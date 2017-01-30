Harrison Central’s Jacob Shoemaker makes his college choice

Harrison Central senior offensive lineman Jacob Shoemaker has decided to stick with his verbal commitment to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, he told the Sun Herald on Monday.
Shoemaker received a scholarship offer from USM head coach Jay Hopson on Sunday morning during his official visit to the Hattiesburg campus.
The offer from Hopson was a grey shirt, which means Shoemaker would have had to postpone his enrollment in classes at USM until the second semester of his freshman year.
Instead, Shoemaker will enroll at MGCCC either in the summer or fall and join the team for the 2017 season.
Shoemaker is hoping to spend one season at MGCCC before transferring to a Division I school.
Shoemaker, who was a member of the 2016 Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team, also held scholarship offers from Louisiana-Monroe, Central Arkansas, Southeastern Louisiana, Nicholls State, Southeast Missouri, Austin Peay and Samford.
