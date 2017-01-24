Southern Miss introduces new athletic director from Tennessee

Southern Miss introduced former Tennessee deputy athletic director Jon Gilbert Tuesday as the next man to take over its athletic department.
Gilbert replaces Bill McGillis, who stepped down this month to take over as athletic director at the University of San Diego.
Gilbert served as the No. 2 man to Tennessee athletic director Dave Hart, who is retiring at the end of June. Gilbert had been at Tennessee since 2011.
He held multiple responsibilities for the Volunteers, including overseeing the men's basketball program.
Gilbert worked with Hart at Alabama before he arrived at Tennessee. He was responsible for facilities management, external operations and athletics development at Alabama, where he worked for 16 years.
Gilbert is a native of Lakeland, Fla. He was a three-year letterman at tight end at Lenoir-Rhyne College. He earned a master's degree in sports administration from Eastern Kentucky University.
