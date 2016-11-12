With no Mullens, Southern Miss falls at Old Dominion

A once promising Southern Miss football season suffered another major blow on the road Saturday.
Old Dominion topped USM 51-35 in Norfolk, Va., to hand the Golden Eagles their fourth loss in the last five games.
The loss eliminated USM (5-5, 3-3) from contention in the Conference USA West, giving Louisiana Tech a spot in the Dec. 3 C-USA title game.
USM attempted a second half rally behind true freshman quarterback Keon Howard, but a safety on a sack of Howard midway through the fourth put a halt to USM's momentum and gave Old Dominion a 44-28 lead with 7:44 remaining.
Howard finished 12-of-24 passing for 230 yards and one interception on a dropped pass by receiver Isaiah Jones. Howard was at his best running the ball with 28 carries for 98 yards and one touchdown.
The glaring problem for Howard was his carelessness with the football. He lost the ball four times on fumbles four, including one recovered for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Howard's first four turnovers were converted into 28 points by the Monarchs.
With starting quarterback Nick Mullens and backup Parker Adamson injured during last week's 37-26 loss to Charlotte, USM head coach Jay Hopson chose to go with Howard behind center. The staff originally planned to sit Howard this season in order to receive a redshirt, but he will now have just three years of eligibility remaining.
Howard was at his best while running with the ball, but he lost fumbles on scrambles on the first two drives of the game. Howard also threw an interception in the first quarter, helping give the Monarchs a 21-0 lead with 3:58 left in the first quarter.
USM junior running back Ito Smith surpassed the 1,000-yard mark on Saturday and finished with 20 carries for 97 yards and three touchdowns. Smith has scored a touchdown in 15 consecutive games.
While Howard proved careless with the ball, ODU senior quarterback David Washington showed his experience with an efficient night. He completed 12 of 18 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.
Jeremy Cox ran four times for 77 yards and two touchdowns, including a 67-yarder, to lead ODU in rushing. Ray Lawy had 17 carries for 71 yards and two scores.
Marquise Ricard was USM's top receiver with three catches for 84 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown on Howard's first career touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
Southern Miss has its best chance to get its sixth win and reach bowl eligibility when it travels to North Texas (4-6, 2-4) for a 4:30 p.m. game this upcoming Saturday.
