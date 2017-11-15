A 7-foot tall WWE superstar stopped by the Coast this week. Here's why

Being seven foot tall has a way of catching one’s attention.
All eyes were on WWE superstar Big Cass as he entered Nezaty’s cafe in Gulfport Wednesday morning for an interview with the Sun Herald.
Big Cass, whose real name is William Morrissey, was on the Coast to help promote Wrestlemania 34, the World Wrestling Entertainment’s biggest event. Wrestlemania 34 will be held April 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Tickets go on sale Friday and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.
Unfortunately, a knee injury will keep Big Cass from competing on wrestling’s biggest stage. Big Cass tore his ACL on the Aug. 21 edition of Monday night Raw in a Brooklyn Street Fight. He underwent surgery and won’t return until after Wrestlemania.
“It’s very frustrating to miss Wrestlemania,” Big Cass said. “It’s very disappointing. I was on quite a roll at the time. The night I got hurt, during a commercial break, I cut a promo and loaded up to the fans. It felt good to have the fans boo me.”
At the time of the injury, Big Cass appeared headed to becoming a contender in singles competition, having turned on tag team partner Enzo Amore. He was involved in a high-profile feud with the Big Show. Enzo and Big Cass were a popular tag team in NXT, WWE’s developmental territory.
“Enzo and I came up in the system together and busted our butts for many years,” Big Cass said. “We hit a major reception in NXT, but it tapered off at live events in WWE. We both knew it was the right time to split up.”
The Glendale Queens, N.Y., native’s top idols are “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, the Undertaker and Triple H. He also thinks highly of John Cena and Roman Reigns, two of WWE’s top superstars.
“Triple H, Reigns, Cena and the Undertaker are people who I usually go to for advice,” Big Cass said. “These are people who I respect and I take whatever advice they give me.”
Big Cass, 31, also has a relationship with Carmella, one of the top WWE female superstars. Carmella, whose real name is Leah Van Dale, currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase and is in line for a future shot at the Women’s WWE championship.
“It’s tough because we’re on different brands,” Big Cass said. “I’m on Raw, she’s on Smackdown. It’s real difficult, but we make it work.”
James Jones: 228-896-2320
