Football standout from Wiggins drafted by NFL team

Texas A&M safety Justin Evans is the latest Coast native to get picked in the NFL Draft.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked the former Stone High and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College standout in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday.
Evans, the 50th selection overall, moved up draft boards with a strong showing at the Senior Bowl in January at Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
“I'd be blessed just to get drafted, so I try not to focus on that too much.,” Evans told the Sun Herald at the Senior Bowl.
At MGCCC, Evans had 86 tackles, 13 passes defended and six interceptions.
During two seasons with the Aggies, Evans was All-SEC with 165 tackles, 16 passes defended and five interceptions.
