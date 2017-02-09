Talented golfer commits to playing in Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic

John Daly will play in the 2017 Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic.
MGRC officials made the announcement Thursday.
The MGRC will be held March 30 – April 2 at Fallen Oak in Biloxi. The tournament is in its eighth year.
Daly, 50, is entering his second season in the PGA TOUR Champions.
Daly has captured two major golf championships: the 1995 British Open and the 1991 PGA Championship.
The Golf Channel will televise the MGRC for the seventh consecutive year.
Tickets are $15 and go on sale Friday. They can be purchased at and may be purchased online at www.2017MGRC.com or the tournament office at 228-896-6365. Children 16 and under are admitted free with an adult. All active and retired military and their families are admitted free with a military I.D.
