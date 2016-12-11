Beautiful weather, personal bests greet first Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon

1:05 26 miles of South Mississippi views at Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon Pause

1:13 Fireworks, lights and water make a Merry Christmas

0:41 'I knew he was a psychopath,' victim's sister says

1:52 Scenes from the 48th annual Gulf Coast Marching Band Festival

1:34 'No fire, no disaster is going to stop the work of God'

2:09 OS police chief says night parade issue was blown out of proportion

2:30 Where the new overtime regulation stands

1:14 Veterans Day tribute at Veterans Memorial Monument

1:12 Saints fans for 50 years