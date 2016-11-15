New Orleans has a fresh take, renames baseball team Baby Cakes

Goodbye, Zephyrs. Hello, Baby Cakes?
Under different circumstances a phrase like that could get you called into HR. But not in New Orleans.
The Triple-A baseball team announced Tuesday evening it is changing its name from the Zephyrs to Baby Cakes.
“Our goal was to give the baseball fans of New Orleans a team and identity they can call their own,” Baby Cakes President Lou Schwechheimer said in a release. “New Orleans is full of traditions woven into the fabric of the city, and this new tradition will be something local and iconic and celebrate what makes New Orleans and Minor League Baseball so great: family and fun.”
Zephyrs was the team’s nickname when it relocated to the Big Easy from Denver in 1993.
New Orleans’ new branding is only the latest in a busy offseason for Minor League Baseball. Other new names include the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Florida Fire Frogs and the Carolina League’s Wood Ducks, which will unveil its logo Nov. 30.
It’s worth noting that Miami Marlins players will now climb the minors by going from the Jumbo Shrimp to Baby Cakes. Oh the stories they’ll be able to tell.
New Orleans’ new nickname was selected from a group of seven finalists, spawned from more than 3,000 submissions. Baby Cakes is an obvious nod to the Mardi Gras delicacy and “represents a new Louisiana tradition and underscores a fighting spirit and dedication to family fun,” according to the team’s release.
The Baby Cakes have multiple logos that will appear on the team’s uniforms and memorabilia. Their main logo features a baby — complete with eye black, bat and crown — popping out of a green, gold and purple king cake. The baby will be featured predominantly on the team’s hats, while the white uniforms will feature “NOLA” with a crown-adorned king cake in place of the letter O. The team’s away uniforms will have Mardi Gras beads dangling from “New Orleans.”
If you’re interested in new merchandise, be sure to visit CakesBaseball.com. Search for BabyCakes.com and you’ll meet a rather large cat, apparently named “Baby Cakes.”
