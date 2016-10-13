Boston Red Sox legend to speak at Ohr-O’Keefe Museum

Former major-league outfielder Bernie Carbo will speak at noon Friday at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art in Biloxi.
Carbo will discuss his playing career at the “Our Love Affair with Baseball” series. The $10 luncheon includes admission to the multimedia exhibit.
The left-handed hitter spent 12 years in the majors and is best known for playing with the Boston Red Sox during the 1970s. His three-run pinch homer in Game 6 of the 1975 World Series helped the Red Sox to a 7-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds and forced a Game 7.
Carbo was also an outfielder for the Reds (1969 to 1972), St. Louis Cardinals (1972 and 1973), Milwaukee Brewers (1976), Cleveland Indians (1978) and Pittsburgh Pirates (1980).
Carbo was the first player the Reds selected in the first MLB amateur free-agent draft in June 1965 and he made his debut on Sept. 2, 1969.
