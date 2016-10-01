Meet the Sun Herald’s Offensive Player of the Week

Quarterback LaRaymond Spivery makes George County’s high-powered offense go.
Spivery is the Sun Herald’s offensive player of the week for his 411 total yard, four touchdown performance as the Rebels upset 36-14 on Friday night at Milner Stadium.
Spivery completed 30 of 48 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 142 yards on 16 carries and two more scores to lead the Rebels (3-3, 1-1 Region 4-6A).
“When our offense is clicking, nobody can stop us,” Spivery said.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments