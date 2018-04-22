Sound Off for April 22: Start judging people on their views, not their party

The first step
It seems only rational that cities, counties, etc. and their citizens who sue the energy companies for fossil fuel damages would first stop using any fossil fuel. Why would any intelligent person continue to voluntarily use a substance that he claims is harming him?
Why this sidewalk?
Jackson County, please explain why in the world a sidewalk on Old Spanish Trail between Ocean Springs Middle School and Ocean Springs High School is not a total waste of taxpayer dollars. No one lives on that road. Children do not walk to the high school down that road. Greyhound Way has many more people walking to Dollar General and the school. Please put that in your plans next.
Free speech
Obviously, “Ought to be a law” doesn’t know the law. The First Amendment guarantees the right to free speech, and writing a book is free speech. If he or she does not want to read a book written by a former government employee, they don’t have to.
Pledging loyalty
“My point of view” is absolutely correct. No government official, elected, appointed, hired, or otherwise, should be pledging their loyalty to any elected leader. Your loyalty and allegiance should be to the constitution, the people you represent, and the flag.
Beyond R and D
I am so tired of all the presumptive labeling in politics. All Republicans are not ultra-conservatives and all Democratics are not socialist liberals. I have sincere hope we can get back to judging each person based on their own views and not either R or D! Several years ago I declared myself an “independent” because I vote for individuals I believe will represent my views. Some are Republican and some are Democrat. Last election I wrote in John Kasich, since he was the only sincerely honest one. I know he had no chance to win, but I felt proud of my vote, and prouder today! My vote meant something to me and that is all that matters. I won’t vote for someone because they support Trump or Pelosi or McConnell or any other politician. I want a truthful person who will stand on their own two feet for what they believe.
Persistent panhandler
I have a problem with the amount of panhandlers and beggars in the parking lots of stores. At a local store, I’ve been approached three times in the past week by the same man. After telling him no, he follows me to my car, still talking. I’ve reported it to store employees and they just shrugged. It’s getting so bad my wife is scared to go after dark. Something needs to be done before someone is hurt or robbed.
