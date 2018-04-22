Sound Off for April 22: Start judging people on their views, not their party

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) review notes before a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 22, 2018. The House on Thursday gave swift approval to a $1.3 trillion spending bill that would fund the government through September, shaking off the objections of its most conservative members and voting less than 24 hours after the 2,232-page document was unveiled. Tom Brenner New York Times