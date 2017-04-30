Seven years later, oil spill restoration money begins to flow to Mississippi

Seven years is a long time and for many Mississippians, the tragic images and headlines surrounding the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill are painful but somewhat distant memories.
Some may have the impression the restoration process wrapped up years ago. In reality, it is just getting started, as the money from BP’s 2016 settlement becomes available for the first time this month. This money — which comes to us via the RESTORE Act and the Oil Pollution Act — will be paid out annually through 2031.
It’s quite a substantial sum. Between all of the fines and penalties, Mississippi will receive more than $1.3 billion that can be used for restoration as a result of the tragedy. More than a quarter of this money has already been awarded or is in the process of being committed to projects that include improving water quality, restoring and protecting critical habitats, and benefiting birds, oysters, fish and sea turtles. This money is in addition to the economic damages money that has been making headlines recently.
Future funds should remain focused on making the Mississippi Sound and the Coast healthier and more resilient. This complex estuary supports major sectors of the state’s economy. Commercial and recreational fishing generate more than $700 million in sales annually. Nearly one in five jobs on the Coast is tourism-related.
However, the coastal waters and habitats that bolster these industries are in trouble.
The Mississippi Coast loses 200 acres of wetlands every year to erosion — with some parts of the Sound creeping inland as much as 30 feet a year. Mississippi’s barrier islands are experiencing a particularly accelerated rate of land loss. The loss of these habitats jeopardizes the intricate balance of salt and fresh water within the estuary and makes communities more vulnerable to coastal flooding and extreme weather.
Poor water quality is also an issue. Seventeen streams that feed the Sound are listed as “impaired” under the Clean Water Act. The Mississippi Beach Monitoring Task Force issues advisories or closures because of high bacterial counts an average of 28 days a year.
Key habitats that support the Coast’s diverse wildlife and marine life also have suffered. Oyster reefs have declined by about 90 percent and seagrass beds have declined by 80 percent.
A new report from the National Wildlife Federation, Making the Most of Restoration: Priorities for a Recovering Gulf, outlines four projects in Mississippi that would have lasting local benefits for our Coast and the larger Gulf.
One project we support will comprehensively restore three interdependent ecosystems: Grand Bayou, Mud Bayou and Jackson Marsh. A dam built in the 1960s cut off the natural connection between fresh and salt water in Grand Bayou, harming native species of fish and shellfish and contributing to a serious infestation of invasive species. The project involves re-establishing the natural water-flow patterns among the three systems, restoring wetlands and coastal marshes and adding nature trails at Buccaneer State Park.
Lying within the Pascagoula River Basin, the Dantzler Coastal Preserve is another place deserving investment. We recommend a project to restore 500 acres of marsh and 400 acres of longleaf pine savannah, in part by controlling invasive Chinese tallow trees and through reforestation.
Finally, we support efforts to expand the Gulf Islands National Seashore and Grand Bay National Wildlife Refuge — both major ecological and recreational gems — by purchasing key lands from willing sellers.
With a cultural heritage and economy tied to our coastal lands and waters, Mississippi’s smart use of future restoration money can have lasting benefits for our way of life and our economy while creating a healthy, resilient Coast for our children and grandchildren.
Jill Mastrototaro is Alabama/Mississippi policy specialist, Gulf Restoration Program, for the National Wildlife Federation.
