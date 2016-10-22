Our advice for beach — clean up water

Imagine driving across Mississippi with a van load of inquisitive children. Destination: The Mississippi Gulf Coast. Miles of beach to run down, acres of sand to play in. Oh, and water to splash around in.
And after a few hours, the family arrives. And there at the top of the steps to the beach is a sign.
ADVISORY, it reads in big red letters. “Swimming in this area is not (not in red again) recommended at this time.”
Imagine explaining that to a bunch of antsy kids.
We like to say if we get you to the Mississippi Coast once, you’ll come back again and again (or maybe even move here). And that’s true.
But suppose your first impression of the Coast is one of those advisory signs. That can’t be the first impression we want for our visitors.
On too many days, we get at least one notification from the state Department of Environmental Quality that warning signs are going up on a stretch of beach.
The latest one wasn’t all bad news. Two advisories were lifted. But seven remain in effect, including one in Gulfport at the intersection of Mississippi 605 and U.S. 90, which is the gateway to the beach from 1-10, and one in Biloxi across from Edgewater Mall, one of the most popular strips of beach.
This is nothing new. It’s a chronic problem. But enough is enough.
Environmental factors such as wind and heavy rain aggravate the problem. But the fact is, our aging sewers are at least partly to blame.
DEQ Director Gary Richard told the Sun Herald’s Anita Lee recently that he believes some RESTORE Act money from the BP oil disaster settlement will be used to improve the wastewater system.
The next round of RESTORE projects will be announced Nov. 15 at the Coast Convention Center in Biloxi.
We hope that’s the beginning of the end of those beach advisories.
The editorial represents the views of the Sun Herald editorial board. Opinions of columnists and cartoonists are their own.
