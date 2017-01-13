The Bay is the place for a girls weekend, magazine says

The magazines love Bay St. Louis.
Country Living writer Perri Ormont Blumberg puts the funky Coast town at the top of her list of the South’s best under-the-radar Southern towns for girlfriend getaways.
“Seaside allure ... muddled with artistic soul,” she calls the Bay. She also gives shout-outs to Treehouse Yoga, the self-described quaint, friendly studio above Mockingbird Cafe; Spa at the Bay at Hollywood Casino; and Solar Boat Tours, which offers tours of rivers and bayous on its two-person skiffs.
The Bay is in some pretty good company. See the rest of the list at Country Living.
About this time last year, Southern Living had ranked Bay St. Louis at No. 19 as a local community “coming back.”
