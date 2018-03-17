Severe storms could bring hail and tornadoes through Monday

Most of Mississippi will be at risk for seeing severe storms Sunday and Monday, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
The National Weather Service says winds could reach 60 mph, with a possibility for hail and tornadoes. The greatest chance is the afternoon and overnight hours, the NWS forecasts.
The change of storms is 40 percent Sunday and 30 percent on Monday morning, clearing off by Monday night.
“According to the NWS, these are the most ripe conditions we’ve seen this year for severe storms,” said MEMA Executive Director Lee Smithson. “Please have a way to receive weather alerts and have a safe place plan.”
Smithson said this especially goes for people who live in mobile homes.
MEMA and NWS recommend creating a family emergency plan, checking and restocking an emergency supply kit and clearing yards of debris and outdoor furniture, as they could cause damage when picked up by high winds.
People can receive weather warnings through a NOAA weather radio, wireless emergency alert messages, smartphone applications like the MEMA app , community tornado sirens and MEMA’s own social media platforms on Facebook and Twitter.
Yolanda Cruz: 228-896-2340, @yolie.cruz93
