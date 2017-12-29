It’s going to be a frigid for New Year’s Eve on the Coast. But there’s more bad news.

Those planning fireworks or bonfires for New Year’s Eve will have to brave freezing temperatures first.
An arctic blast is expected to bring bone-chilling cold to most of the country this weekend, and the Canadian air could bring the coldest nights so far this winter.
But the bad news is, South Mississippi could see below-freezing temperatures for the entire week.
The major forecast models were in major disagreement earlier this week about when and how far the cold front would reach into the South, but the models are starting to agree. The National Weather Service in New Orleans expects the severe cold to push all the way to the Gulf of Mexico, dropping temperatures into the 20s.
The Coast has already seen wintry weather with lows in the 30s this week. Temperatures should warm slightly Friday, with Saturday night’s low staying above 40, before the cold front quickly sweeps in Sunday.
There’s a chance of light rain Saturday night, with chances increasing Sunday. But the moisture is expected to move out as the strong cold front quickly moves in, and the weather service has removed the chance of frozen precipitation.
New Year’s Eve night should get down to around 30. The high Sunday is only expected to reach 53. Monday is even lower at 43.
Monday night is likely to be the coldest so far this winter, and temperatures could dip into the mid 20s. That means areas such as Hattiesburg and north could see temperatures in the teens.
That would be the coldest temperatures seen in the area since January 2015, the weather service said.
A hard freeze is expected for the entire Mississippi Coast on Monday night and Tuesday morning, and the weather service will likely issue a hard freeze warning this weekend.
Cold here to stay
Unfortunately, the severe cold is also likely to hang around through the week thanks to a lot of cloud cover.
It’s possible nightly lows won’t get above freezing until the following weekend. Weather service lead forecaster Robert Ricks said the Coast could see seven days in a row of temperatures below 32.
The record for most consecutive days below freezing in Biloxi, which has the longest historical weather data, is in 1940 and 1895, when it was that cold 11 days in a row.
More recently, 2010 was the last year to almost get 11 consecutive days
And although it might feel like it, the 20-something degree temperatures won’t be a record low. Around New Year’s Day, the record in Biloxi is 18 degrees in 1928. But the last time it reached the mid-20s on New Year’s was in 1984 when it was 26 degrees.
There’s hardly any rain the forecast for next week, so the chance of wintry precipitation is pretty low. Ricks said no day has a chance of rain greater than 10 percent so far.
But if that changes, any moisture overnight would likely turn frosty.
Lauren Walck: 228-896-2393, @laurenwalck
Comments