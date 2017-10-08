Mike Theiss, a storm chaser and photographer from Florida, captured footage of flooding at Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi on Oct. 7, 2017, as Hurricane Nate's eyewall made landfall.
Mike Theiss, a storm chaser and photographer from Florida, captured footage of flooding at Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi on Oct. 7, 2017, as Hurricane Nate's eyewall made landfall. Mike Theiss/Twitter Mike Theiss/Twitter
Mike Theiss, a storm chaser and photographer from Florida, captured footage of flooding at Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi on Oct. 7, 2017, as Hurricane Nate's eyewall made landfall. Mike Theiss/Twitter Mike Theiss/Twitter

Weather

Storm chaser’s videos show flooding at Biloxi casinos as Nate makes landfall

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

October 08, 2017 12:42 AM

A Florida man trekked through the strongest part of Hurricane Nate to capture flooding of a Biloxi casino on video.

Mike Theiss, a storm chaser and National Geographic photographer, took video of flooding from the first floor of Golden Nugget Casino Resort Saturday night as the eyewall of Nate made its way over Biloxi and the rest of the Mississippi Coast.

Theiss, founder of Ultimate Chase Storm Video, has been covering tropical cyclones for 30 years.

Hugh Keeton, a reporter at WLOX-TV, reported flooding inside the first floor of Hard Rock Casino Hotel Biloxi.

WLOX also reported flooding in the Beau Rivage Parking lot.

The first floor of the parking lot of the Palace Casino also had flooding Saturday night.

Several parts of U.S. 90 in Biloxi saw flooding late Saturday night. The Weather Channel reports that eastbound lanes of U.S. 90 in East Biloxi were flooded at 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Category 1 hurricane was making official landfall about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Jackson County was on the “dirty side” of the hurricane and emergency officials are seeing a 6-feet storm surge.

Earl Etheridge, emergency manager in Jackson County, said if surge rises by 2 feet, then homes could face flooding.

Stay with Sun Herald for everything you need to know about Hurricane Nate.

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Will Tropical Storm Nate be a problem with all the tents and toilets out?

Will Tropical Storm Nate be a problem with all the tents and toilets out? 5:17

Will Tropical Storm Nate be a problem with all the tents and toilets out?
What you need to prepare for a hurricane 2:42

What you need to prepare for a hurricane
Get your hurricane info from a trusted source 0:58

Get your hurricane info from a trusted source

View More Video