Storm chaser’s videos show flooding at Biloxi casinos as Nate makes landfall

#StormSurge coming inside entrance of Golden Nugget casino in Biloxi #HurricaneNate pic.twitter.com/Sv0wwIbjWu— Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) October 8, 2017
A Florida man trekked through the strongest part of Hurricane Nate to capture flooding of a Biloxi casino on video.
Mike Theiss, a storm chaser and National Geographic photographer, took video of flooding from the first floor of Golden Nugget Casino Resort Saturday night as the eyewall of Nate made its way over Biloxi and the rest of the Mississippi Coast.
Theiss, founder of Ultimate Chase Storm Video, has been covering tropical cyclones for 30 years.
We are fighting Hurricane force winds funneling through parking garage with #stormsurge continuing to rise in Biloxi !! #HurricaneNate !! pic.twitter.com/woX5OQa4eK— Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) October 8, 2017
#StormSurge coming into lobby of Golden Nugget casino in Biloxi #HurricaneNate pic.twitter.com/sYeHT1aMzI— Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) October 8, 2017
Hugh Keeton, a reporter at WLOX-TV, reported flooding inside the first floor of Hard Rock Casino Hotel Biloxi.
WLOX also reported flooding in the Beau Rivage Parking lot.
Inside Hard Rock in Biloxi. pic.twitter.com/4vx35zyTCW— Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) October 8, 2017
The first floor of the parking lot of the Palace Casino also had flooding Saturday night.
Several parts of U.S. 90 in Biloxi saw flooding late Saturday night. The Weather Channel reports that eastbound lanes of U.S. 90 in East Biloxi were flooded at 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Category 1 hurricane was making official landfall about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Jackson County was on the “dirty side” of the hurricane and emergency officials are seeing a 6-feet storm surge.
Earl Etheridge, emergency manager in Jackson County, said if surge rises by 2 feet, then homes could face flooding.
