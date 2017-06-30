Nowhere to go: South Mississippi flooded by heavy rains

Heavy rain that moved through Thursday evening left yards and streets flooded as the saturated ground could not hold more water.
Waters receded after the rain moved out, but people were reporting on social media that some houses were taking on water, pools were overflowing and streets were impassable.
The good news is the heavy rains are not expected to continue through the holiday weekend, according to the weather service forecast. Although afternoon rain showers are always a possibility during this time of year.
There is a 40 percent chance of rain Friday, dropping to 30 percent Sunday. Monday and the Fourth of July should be mostly clear and sunny, although the heat index is expected to rise into the triple digits.
The heat index, or how hot it actually feels, tends to be 10 to 15 degrees higher than the actual temperature. Temperatures are forecast to peak in the low 90s each day, so take precaution with any outdoor activities.
River stages
Most rivers are at or near flood stage, according to the National Weather Service. Here are the latest observations:
- Pearl River at Pearl River, Louisiana: River is at 16.05 feet. Flood stage is 14 feet. It is forecasted to crest at 16.5 feet on Monday, July 3.
- Jourdan River at Kiln: River is at 1.77 feet. Flood stage is 6 feet. River is forecasted to crest at 3.3 feet on Saturday morning.
- The Wolf River above Gulfport is at 5.6 feet. Flood stage is 8 feet. River is forecasted to crest at 7.5 feet on Saturday afternoon.
- The Biloxi River near Lyman is at 13.87 feet. Flood stage is 12 feet. River is forecasted to crest at 14.5 feet Friday mid-day.
- The Tchoutacabouffa River above D’Iberville is at 12.48 feet. Flood stage is 8 feet. River is forecasted to crest at 14 feet on Friday.
- The Pascagoula River at Graham’s Ferry is at 16.8 feet. Flood stage is 16 feet. The river is forecasted to crest at 17.3 feet on Friday evening.
- The Escatawpa River at Orange Grove community is 5.7 feet. Flood stage is 8 feet. The river is forecasted to crest at 7.5 feet on Saturday.
