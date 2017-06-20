Heavy rain expected for Coast — 10 inches or more possible in low areas

As a potential tropical storm continues to develop in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Weather Service in New Orleans says residents in South Mississippi can expect several days of heavy rain.
In a briefing on the potential tropical cyclone, meteorologist Christopher Bannan said rain is currently the biggest threat to South Mississippi.
“The current forecast is 4-8 inches with the potential for 10-15 inches of rain possible,” he said.
The heaviest portion of the rain is expected to move into the area Tuesday night.
Tides are expected to be 2 to 4 feet above normal, depending on the storm’s track. The areas at greatest risk of storm surge, the weather service says, are those with east and southeast-facing shores, including Hancock County.
The chance of tropical cyclone development in the Gulf is 80 percent within the next 48 hours, the weather service says. The storm has a poorly defined center of circulation, making its track unpredictable at this point.
“A tropical storm warning remains in effect for coastal Southeast Louisiana from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Atchafalaya River,” Bannan said. “This still does not include metro New Orleans. In the tropical storm warning area, sustained tropical storm force winds (39 mph) will be possible, mainly in squalls, beginning late Tuesday.”
Self-serve sand bags
These are locations of self serve sand bag locations:
Harrison County locations
- Lorraine Road Work Center, Mississippi 605, Gulfport
- Woolmarket Work Center, Mississippi 67
- D’Iberville Work Center, 1st Ave/Rodriguez Street, D’Iberville
- North Gulfport Work Center, Gulfport
- Lyman Work Center, County Farm Road, Gulfport
- Long Beach Work Center, Seal Avenue, Long Beach
- Long Beach Harbor Parking Lot, Long Beach
- Courthouse Road parking lot at Ken Combs Pier, Gulfport
City of Gulfport
- Gulfport Public Works Center, Hewes Avenue, Gulfport
- Orange Grove Community Center, Dedeaux Road, Gulfport
- Fire Station #2-42nd Ave, west Gulfport
City Of Biloxi
- 2059 Lawrence St.
- Cavalier Park
- 2150 Popps Ferry Road
- Biloxi Soccer Fields/Dog Park
- 9370 Oaklawn Road
- Station 9 Barthes-Sentel Fire Station
Hancock County Locations
- Hancock County Horse Arena , 4184 Kiln/Delisle Road
- Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Dr.IVE
- Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road
- Diamondhead City Hall
- Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds St.
- Wesy Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington St.
