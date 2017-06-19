Chances are high we’ll soon have a tropical cyclone in the Gulf

Without a well-defined center of circulation, a potential tropical storm labeled Invest 93 is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico and develop into a tropical cyclone within the next 48 hours, generating excessive rains, high winds and heavy seas.
The National Weather Service says the chance of tropical cyclone development is 80 percent within the next 48 hours for the southern Gulf of Mexico. The storm has a poorly defined center of circulation, making its track unpredictable at this point.
Gulf Coast meteorologist Rocco Calaci says the system is likely to develop into Tropical Storm Bret in the Gulf and weaken as it interacts with the shoreline. Models show the storm coming ashore anywhere from the Texas-Mexico board to the Florida panhandle.
If the system remains disorganized, it could have a broad wind field and dump excessive rains all along the Gulf.
The NWS puts the risk of excessive rainfall at marginal to slight, but says the uncertainty of the storm’s path means residents should keep a close watch on the weather. Tuesday through Friday, South Mississippi could see 4 to 8 inches of rain, winds at 23 to 35 miles per hour and high seas, the NWS says.
Southwest Mississippi has a marginal to slight risk of severe weather Monday, the NWS says, with the biggest threat from strong wind gusts.
Small-craft advisories over open seas could be issued as early as Monday night, the NWS says.
