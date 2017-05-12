Strong storms leave behind sunny skies in South Mississippi

Strong storms quickly blew through South Mississippi on Friday, leaving behind sunny skies by the late afternoon.
The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued a severe-thunderstorm watch from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties, as well as southeast Louisiana. A tornado warning was briefly issued for southeastern Stone County until 12:45 p.m.
Authorities said at least one person was injured after a tornado touched down in Baton Rouge. National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Destri said the tornado also tore down power lines and caused some structural damage after it touched down about 9 a.m.
Baton Rouge police Sgt. L’Jean McNneely Jr. said a man was taken to a hospital after Friday morning’s storm flipped his vehicle. Mckneely said the man’s injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.
On Thursday, strong storms had spawned one tornado, and possibly two, in Oklahoma. The storms stretched from northeast Texas through the mid-Atlantic states to the North Carolina coast.
On the Mississippi Coast, there was a slight chance of rain for the rest of the day Friday and early Saturday, but the weather service predicted clear and sunny skies for the rest of the weekend.
A cold front behind the storm system should make for pleasant weather also, with overnight lows in the 60s and daily highs in the upper 80s.
Also Thursday, Gov. Phil Bryant asked that President Donald Trump declare a disaster area in Holmes and Montgomery counties following April 30 tornadoes.
He also asked for assistance for governments and nonprofit utilities in Adams, Calhoun, Carroll, Claiborne, Holmes, Jefferson, Montgomery, Webster and Yazoo counties.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says 112 homes without insurance were destroyed or severely damaged in Holmes and Montgomery counties. MEMA and federal officials have been conducting joint assessments.
The National Weather Service had counted 29 tornadoes in Mississippi during the April 30 storm system, the fourth-largest outbreak on record. One man died in Durant.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
