Update: At least 3 dead after tornado rips through Hattiesburg

A tornado touched down in south Hattiesburg in the early morning hours of Saturday, leaving at least three people dead.
Greg Flynn, communications director for the Mississippi Emergency Management Administration, said the tornado, which was confirmed and seen on the ground, touched down in the area of U.S. 49 and Highway 11 and traveled south.
A Mississippi Power spokesman said about 9,100 people were without power immediately after the tornado passed. By 9:30 a.m., that number was reduced to 6,000.
Damage can be seen along U.S. 49 just after the Pearl River Community College satellite campus. Power is out, trees are snapped about three feet from the ground and siding is stuck in the top of trees. First responders are directing traffic where lights are out.
Glenn Moore, the emergency management director for Forrest County, said the twister touched down about 3:30 a.m., causing damage of businesses and homes.
The heaviest damage, Moore said, was around the William Carey University campus.
“The most substantial damage and injuries were at William Carey,” Moore said.
William Carey University posted this statement on its Facebook page:
“Due to extensive storm damage, the Hattiesburg campus is closed until further notice. Students will not be allowed to stay on campus. Arrangements are being made for students who live far away or do not have transportation. Please do not travel to campus. An announcement concerning classes will be posted. We are thankful to God that no lives were lost and only less than a dozen students received non life-threatening injuries.”
Freddie Humphrey, who works with the homeless and lives on 40th Avenue near downtown, said he heard the tornado come over his apartment.
Humphrey said it didn’t do any damage in his area, but there was a lot of debris strewn about and heavy flooding in the area.
He said the Salvation Army was hit by the tornado and Humphrey said a lot of homeless were displaced by the storm as a result.
Flynn said it went through south Hattiesburg and then into the Petal area.
“There are a lot of subdivisions in the path of the tornado,” Flynn said. “There is extensive home damage and it happened just a few blocks from downtown.”
The National Weather Service is sending in a team to determine the strength of the tornado, Flynn said.
Gulfport firefighters are headed to the Hub City to help with recovery.
A tornado hit the Hattiesburg area in 2013, damaging the University of Southern Mississippi campus and businesses along Hardy Street toward US 59.
